Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing in Brussels.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-China economic cooperation, emphasized the implementation of joint steps to increase the volume of trade turnover.

Reference was made to the possibilities of unblocking infrastructure in the South Caucasus region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government.