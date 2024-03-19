Armenian PM congratulates Russia’s Putin on re-election

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. The message reads:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my congratulations on your re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

I hope that the dialogue in all areas of bilateral interest will develop for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Russia.

I wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, health, happiness and further success in your activities.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin secured 87.28% of all votes cast in the March 15-17 election.

CEC head Ella Pamfilova said Monday that turnout in the 2024 presidential election set a record of 87.1 million, or 77.44% of eligible voters.