Georgian PM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will visit Azerbaijan on March 16, and Armenia next week, Georgian Public TV reports.

Deepening relations with neighbors is one of the main priorities, Kobakhidze told reporters in Tbilisi.

“It is no coincidence that after the visits to Brussels, meetings will be held in neighboring countries, on Saturday there will be a visit to Azerbaijan, which will be followed by a visit to Armenia next week. We will discuss all issues related to bilateral cooperation,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is important to ensure peace in the region, and here you know that our country has always played a positive role, therefore everything will be done to deepen bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in our region, the South Caucasus,” said Kobakhidze.