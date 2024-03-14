Yerevan welcomes European Parliament resolution on stronger EU-Armenia ties

The National Assembly of Armenia welcomes the European Parliament’s resolution on “Closer Ties between the EU and Armenia and the Need for a Peace Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan said in a ost on X.
“We are committed to work actively with our European colleagues on the implementation of the provisions of the Resolution deepening the cooperation with our EU partners based on common democratic values and aspirations,” Simonyan said.
Members of the European Parliament voted 504 to 4 with 32 abstentions on Wednesday to adopt a resolution on closer ties between the EU and Armenia and the need for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.