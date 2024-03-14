Jean Monet Winter School: European students embark on educational journey in Armenia

The Jean Monnet Winther School “EU External Relations in the Times of Geopolitical Turbulence: the Case of the South Caucasus” started today at Eurasia International University. More than 30 students from Oxford, Leipzig, Berlin Humboldt, Dresden, and other leading European universities have arrived in Armenia within the framework of the two-week educational program. The program includes interactive classes by leading scholars and practitioners, training sessions on humanitarian and development project design and implementation assessment, study visits to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia, the meetings with the representatives of the EU Delegation to Armenia and the Governmental Office of the Representative in International Legal Matters, discussions with the experts of the EU-funded projects, as well as rich cultural program.

Prof. Suren Ohanyan, Rector of EIU, warmly welcomed the participants, emphasizing their choice to explore Armenia’s culture, heritage, and academic offerings in Political Science and Legal Studies. “We’re excited to have you here and are confident that our dedicated team will make these learning days truly rewarding. Here’s to a successful journey ahead!”

Professor Ashot Aleksanyan, DAAD Ambassador and Head of the Department of Political Science at Yerevan State University, expressed his gratitude for the initiative and highlighting the importance of the Armenian-German friendship and cooperation. “It is an honor to see our European friends joining us here. Welcome to Eurasia International University where, I am sure, you will feel at home and which you will leave as strong advocates of our friendship.”

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Ruben Markosyan, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at EIU, wished all participants a fruitful two-week scholarly and cultural dialogue.

Parsa McJacob, Head of the EIU International Relations Center, praised the school’s initiative as a testament to the University’s commitment to international cooperation.

Dr. Anna Khvorostyankina, academic coordinator of the Winter School and Head of the EIU Jean Monnet Chair in EU Legal Studies and Legal Europeanization, presented the planned academic and socio-cultural agenda for the next two weeks.

The school is co-funded by the Jean Monnet Module “EU, Security and Fundamental Rights” and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).