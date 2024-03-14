Armenian willing to continue working towards closer ties with EU – PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated willingness of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to continue working towards further deepening and development of Armenia-EU relations.

Speaking at the Government sitting today, the Prime Minister welcomed the resolution adopted yesterday by the European Parliament on the need for closer ties between the European Union and Armenia and the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“This document, supported by all factions, was adopted with 504 votes in favor, 4 against, and 32 abstentions. The resolution expresses unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Armenia based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and also supports peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” PM Pashinyan said.

“With this resolution, the European Parliament recorded the achievements of the Republic of Armenia in the field of democracy, rule of law, fight against corruption, which is extremely important for the international perception of our country,” he noted.

“The resolution quoted the statement I made last year on October 17 at the European Parliament that Armenia is ready to be as close to the European Union as the European Union deems it possible, noting that if the Republic of Armenia wants to submit an application to become a candidate for European Union membership, the institutions of the European Union should support that move,” the Prime Minister said.

Saluting this resolution of the European Parliament, Pm Pashinyan stressed that it should become a subject of public discussion in Armenia.

“This is another opportunity to discuss the vision of the future of the Republic of Armenia, and I hope that the political forces of the Republic of Armenia, non-governmental organizations, different layers of society, citizens will express their attitude towards this message from the European Parliament, because such messages need a much wider response than at the level of just the government or the parliamentary majority,” he said.

At the same time, he expressed the will of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to continue working towards the further deepening and development of Armenia-EU relations.