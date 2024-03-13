Rep. Pallone calls for sanctions against Aliyev regime for genocidal actions against Artsakh Armenians

Member of the House of Representatives Frank Pallone calls for the US to hold Azerbaijani President Ilham ALiyev accountable for his genocidal actions against Artsakh Armenians.

“I join

the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA)

and human rights advocates in calling for the US to hold Aliyev accountable for his genocidal actions against Artsakh’s Armenian population,” Pallone said in a post on X.

“It is past time Congress takes action to sanction his regime and prevent any further security assistance to Azerbaijan,” he added.