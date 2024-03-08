Perspectives of Armenia-New Zealand cooperation discussed in Auckland

On a working visit to Auckland, Ambassador of Armenia to New Zealand Areg Hovhannisian (residence in Tokyo, Japan) met with Kathy Errington, Deputy Director of the Auckland Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand. The Ambassador introduced the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Armenia, Hagob Garabet to the Deputy Director. Kathy Errington congratulated Hagob Garabet and commended the establishment of the official Armenian representation in Auckland. She expressed confidence that the Honorary Consul will contribute to raising the level of recognition of Armenia in New Zealand. The sides exchanged ideas on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

On the same day, Ambassador Hovhannisian had a meeting with Simon Bridges, a well-known former politician, who held various ministerial posts at different times, and is currently the CEO of Auckland Business Chamber. Ambassador Hovhannisian presented Armenia’s business environment, economic progress and prospects, and emphasized the need to discover the untapped potential, particularly in the fields of intensive and ecologically clean agriculture, renewable energy, and digital technologies. The parties agreed to find ways to establish cooperation between the respective institutions of the two countries.

Ambassador Hovhannisian was accompanied to the meetings by Honorary Consul Hagob Garabet and diplomat of the Soviet period, currently political analyst, public figure, Doctoral Supervisor of Massey University, professor Rouben Azizian.