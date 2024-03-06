Image & Sound: Armenian Embassy in Belgium announces new project dedicated to Aznavour and Parajanov

Within the framework of the events dedicated to the 100th birth anniversaries of Charles Aznavour and Sergey Parajanov, the Armenian Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium is launching the “Image & Sound: Two Systems of One Life” project. Parajanov and Aznavour have their own systems of living and their unique perception of art. The name of the project was inspired by this concept.

The project encompasses two dimensions – image, symbolizing Parajanov’s art as an artist, photographer, director, and sound, symbolizing Aznavour’s art, as a singer, composer, and also as an actor. Together these two systems merge into one holistic picture.