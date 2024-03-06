Armenian, Iranian Defense Ministers discuss perspectives for further cooperation

On an official visit to Tehran, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharayi Ashtiani.

The discussions focused on the present state of cooperation in the defense sector and prospects for future development. The Ministers exchanged views on international and regional issues, reiterating their commitment to establishing long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

A number of agreements were reached on issues of mutual interest.