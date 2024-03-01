Greek Defense Minister to visit Armenia next week

On March 1, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan met with the Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Dendias.

The parties discussed the steps implemented and to be implemented in the direction of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Greece in the field of defense. In this context, reference was made to the implementation of agreements reached during Armenian Defense Minister’s visit to Greece in December 2023.p

Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan emphasized that next week the official visit of the Minister of Defense of Greece to Armenia will give a new charge to the expanding cooperation of the two countries in the military field.