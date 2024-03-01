Cyprus to finance construction of 10 greenhouses for families displaced from Artsakh

The Government of Cyprus will finance the construction of two greenhouses for families forcibly displaced from Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.

The construction of 40 greenhouses was initiated by My Step Charitable Foundation on plots owned by families forcibly displaced as a result of the last Artsakh war, in rural communities, where the latter are currently settled. The residents of the regions will also benefit from the program.

The price for each greenhouse is 17,300 euros, with a total cost of around 700,000 euros.

Responding to the call for donations, thanks to the efforts of the State Representative of the Armenian Cypriot Community, Vardges Mahtesyan, the Government of Cyprus created an opportunity to cover the costs of the construction of 10 greenhouses.