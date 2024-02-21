France will continue to develop defense cooperation with Armenia – Macron

France and Armenia will continue to develop cooperation in the field of defense, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement ahead of a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Elysée.

“France has given its consent for the delivery of defense military equipment. And France will continue in the spirit of its responsibility in that area, aiming to prevent any escalation,” Macron

He noted that France is also committed to helping refugees of Nagorno-Karabakh and provided 29 million euros in aid in 2023.

“France will continue to resolutely support the development of relations between the European Union and Armenia. Here, too, we are making progress in favor of sovereignty and our common strategic interests. The observation mission of the European Union has been strengthened. It aims to contribute to stability, unbiased information to the international community and the security of vulnerable populations in military contact zones. Armenia should also take advantage of the European instruments of peace. The European Union and Armenia want a timetable for a new partnership,” the French President said.