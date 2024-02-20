Chair of Armenian language and culture to be established at Democritus University of Thrace in Greece

A chair of Armenian language and culture in Greece will be established at the Democritus University of Thrace in Komotini, Greece.

A relevant agreement was signed today by the President of the Democritus University of Thrace Fotios Maris and Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan. The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports has contributed to the establishment of the chair.



The event was attended by a number of officials, including the Vice-Chairman of the Greece-Armenia Friendship Group of the Greek Parliament, Mrs. Zoe Konstantopoulou, member of the Greece-Armenia Friendship Group and the SYRIZA Party Nina Kasimati, representatives of the academic sphere, Armenian clergy, local community and structures, other guests.



Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan said in his opening remarks that the event is of historical significance, as it is the first time that a center of Armenian studies is being established in Greece. He said cooperation with higher educational institutions aims to turn bilateral contacts into the development and expansion of long-term promising ties in the scientific field, which will serve as a basis for strengthening Armenia-Greece relations.

Professor Photios Maris, noted, in turn, that Armenian language and culture, as well as Armenian history, are within the university’s interests, and the agreement signed today officially opens up great opportunities for Armenian studies. He expressed confidence that the effectiveness of the works will be visible in the near future and will serve a stable basis for the academic cooperation of friendly people of Armenia and Greece peoples.



The event was followed by a feast of traditional Armenian dishes and drinks.