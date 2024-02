Armenian weightlifters won the gold and the silver in the 96 kg weight category of the European Weightlifting Championships undef way in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Hakob Mkrtchyan won the European championship for the second time in his career with a result of 375 kg (166+209 kg), Davit Hovhannisyan won the silver with a result of 374 kg (169+205 kg).

Member of the women’s team Liana Gyurjian earlier took the 4th place with the result of 220 kg (95+125).