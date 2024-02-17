Blinken reiterates US willingness to continue efforts towards Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the willingness of the US to continue efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State ANtony Blinken met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

PM Pashinyan hailed the dynamics in bilateral relations with the US, noting that a very effective partnership was established with the launch of the Strategic Dialogue in 2019.

“This year is also important, we are looking forward for a for the meeting with our American partners with a rather extensive agenda. This will be a very good opportunity to discuss various issues to make our dialogue more effective,” the Prime Minister said.

Referring to regional issues, PM Pashinyan said at this moment there is a new phase of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that the recent escalation resulted in losses.

Antony Blinken noted, in turn, that Armenia is a very valuable partner for the United States, and appreciated the latter’s commitment to lasting peace.

“We can also strengthen the ties between our countries in all directions. We have discussed all this with Prime Minister Pashinyan,” Blinken said.

The interlocutors discussed topics on the agenda of Armenia-US relations, emphasized the consistent development of strategic dialogue.

Reference was made to the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated Mr. Blinken’s personal efforts in supporting the negotiation process and dialogue, in the direction of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to reach concrete solutions, particularly on the basis of the principles already publicly recorded in writing on international platforms.

Anthony Blinken emphasized the willingness of the US to continue its efforts in the negotiation and peace process and expressed hope for continued dialogue.

At the meeting, ideas were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.