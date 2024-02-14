Wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan crowned Champion of Europe for 7th time

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan beat Russia’s Magomed Murtazaliyev in the finals to clinch the gold at the European Championships under way in Bucharest, Romania.



Aleksanyan made it to the final, defeating Belarusian Abubakar Khaslakhanav in the semi-final with a score of 5:1. The Armenian wrestler started the fight from the 1/8 finals, where he beat Beitula Kaisdagin of Turkey 9:1, and in the quarterfinals he won 8:3 over the representative of the Netherlands, Tyrone Stenkerburg.



Earlier, member of the Armenian national team, Malkhas Amoyan, was crowned European champion for the third time in his career, achieving a 7-0 advantage in the finals over the world bronze medalist, two-time European vice-champion, Turkish Yunus Basar.