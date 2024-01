Armenia ranked as 7th safest country, Yerevan is 15th safest city in the world – Numbeo

According to the data of the crime and safety index of the Numbeo crowd-sourced online database, Armenia has been ranked 7th among the 146 safest countries in the world.

Capital Yerevan has climbed 5 positions and is now ranked 15th among the 329 safest cities.

Armenia and Yerevan are leaders in the ranking table both in the region and among CIS countries and cities.