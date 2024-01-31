Armenia, Greece consider concluding labor mobility agreement

On Tuesday, the Ambassador of Armenia to Greece, Mr Tigran Mkrtchyan, met with the Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece, Mr Dimitris Kairides.

During the meeting, Mkrtchyan informed the minister of the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus following Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023. They also discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations, including migration mobility.

The Greek minister expressed his solidarity with the Armenian people, underlining the cultural and historical commonalities between the two peoples and stressing the high level of bilateral relations.

In addition, within the framework of the meeting, an agreement was reached to intensify further activities aimed at developing bilateral relations.

The Greek City Times quotes a source from the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum as saying that the two officials discussed concluding a bilateral transnational labor mobility agreement to allow Armenians to work in Greece.

The discussion with the migration minister comes only a day after Mkrtchyan met with First Deputy Speaker of the Greek Parliament Giannis Plakiotakis.

During the meeting with Plakiotakis, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the establishment of a Greece-Armenia friendly group in the Greek Parliament, highlighting the effective activity of the two friendly groups, the effective application of parliamentary diplomacy toolkit.

The Ambassador notified Plakiotakis about the latest regional developments, the current state of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, highlighting the role of the EU in establishing peace and stability in the region.

In this context, the Ambassador thanked Greece and the European Union for the support provided to the needs of those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Referring to bilateral relations Ambassador Mkrtchyan stressed the importance of giving a new boost to economic relations, activation of mutual visits.

In turn, the Greek Parliament Deputy Speaker noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, emphasising that the Greek Government is ready to lead Armenia in all possible directions.

Referring to regional developments, the Deputy Speaker reaffirmed Greece’s position, condemning all manifestations of violence in the context of Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing concern for resolving humanitarian problems, expressing unequivocal support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.

At the same time, Plakiotakis expressed his gratitude for Armenia’s firm support on the Cyprus issue.