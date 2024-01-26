First Canadian expert to join EU Mission in Armenia in coming months

The first Canadian expert will join the EU Mission in Armenia in the coming months, the EU Delegation in Armenia told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The total staffing of the Mission is 103 including national staff. EUMA has currently 48 monitors (8 monitors in each Forward Operating Base). The mission members represent 23 EU Member States. The first Canadian expert will join the Mission in the coming months,” the EU Delegation said.

Asked what kind of support the EU provides within the framework of the European Peace Facility, the EU Delegation said: “Under the assistance measures pillar of the EPF, the EU provides all types of equipment and infrastructure to the armed forces of EU partners, in compliance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law, to strengthen the capacities of partners relating to military and defense matters.”

It said EUMA is producing patrolling reports for internal use. “We don’t communicate/specify the content of these reports to external audience. EU member states in Brussels are regularly informed about the work of the Mission.”