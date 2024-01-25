EU set to sanction Azerbaijan, says Armenia’s Ambassador

The European Union is set to sanction the Azerbaijani Government, according to Armenia’s Ambassador to the EU, Tigran Balayan.

Speaking at a press conference at the European Parliament on January 24, Balayan said that, while he could not divulge details, he expected the EU to put in place measures targeting Azerbaijan and its leaders.

This comes as the EU and other international institutions look to take a harsher stance against Azerbaijan following its military takeover and “de-population” of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“There are already some results on the European level for sanctions,” Balayan told Brussels Signal, when asked if he expected imminent EU action. He did not disclose further details.

“Only colleagues at the [European] Commission, the [European] Council, or from the Member States, have the right to divulge them, not a representative of Armenia.”