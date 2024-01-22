France’s newly appointed FM vows continued support to Armenia

We will continue to support Armenia in the South Caucasus, Stéphane Sejourne, France’s newly appointed Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs said in his address to diplomats accredited in France

“Armenia and Azerbaijan must finally reach peace. A peace that will be fair and long-lasting, based on international law and respect for the territorial integrity of both countries. The peoples of this region must be able to live in dignity, and their history, memory and culture must be respected,” the Minister stated