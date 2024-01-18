EU remains committed to facilitating dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The European Union has welcomed the observations of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights following her visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan in October 2023. This visit was the first human rights mission in decades in the region and long overdue. Her report confirms the need for further, regular and unhindered access to Nagorno Karabakh by international bodies and actors.

“The observations of the Commissioner echo some of the concerns expressed before by the European Union on the extremely difficult situation arising from the mass exodus of Karabakh Armenians following Azerbaijan’s military operation on 19 and 20 September and the nine month blockade of the Lachin corridor. Nearly the entire population of Karabakh Armenians have found refuge in Armenia,” the EU Delegation to the Council of Europe said in a statement at the 1486th meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

The EU emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians and to create the conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of refugees and displaced persons to Karabakh. In addition, it said, the cultural and religious heritage and property rights of the local population need to be effectively protected and guaranteed.

The European Union welcomed the joint statement by Armenia and Azerbaijan announcing the mutual release of detainees and confidence-building measures and reconfirming the intention to conclude a peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing it as “an important political step.”

“We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to endorse the observations and implement the recommendations made by the Commissioner and to use them as a human rights roadmap during the process of building reconciliation and lasting peace for all people affected by the conflict. The EU remains committed to facilitating dialogue between both sides in order to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable peace for the benefit of all people in the region,” the Delegation said.