Former France international Nicolas Anelka due in Armenia to discuss establishment of football academy

Former France international Nicolas Anelka, ambassador of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will visit Armenia from January 16 to 20 at the invitation of the French-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Arménie).



During this trip, he will discuss the establishment of a football academy meeting international standards in Armenia.

Anelka was capped for 69 times for the French national team, winning the European Championship and the Confederations Cup. He played for many clubs including PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea, Juventus, Shanghai, West Bromwich, Mumbai City.