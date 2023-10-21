Paris and Yerevan to formalize agreement on purchase of French arms – Defense Minister

Paris and Yerevan will formalize agreements on Sunday on the purchase of French arms, particularly in the field of air defense, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper.

“It is necessary to allow Armenia to protect its civilian population and ensure the protection of its borders. Tomorrow we will formalize Armenia’s acquisition of a certain number of weapons from French manufacturers, in particular, by signing a contract that will allow the country to ensure the protection of its skies,” the Minister said.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had previously announced that Paris is ready to sign an agreement with Yerevan to provide Armenia with military equipment.