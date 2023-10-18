Armenia, India consider transit cargo transportation through the Port of Mumbai

Armenian Deputy Minister of Finance Narek Teryan met with Rajiv Jalota, Chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and Indian Ports Association, within the framework of India’s Global Maritime Summit in Mumbai.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India Vahagn Afyan and Armenia’s Trade Attaché to Iran Vardan Kostanyan.

During the meeting, Rajiv Jalota presented the capacities of the port. The parties discussed issues related to transit cargo transportation through the port of Mumbai. An agreement was reached on practical steps in that direction, as well as on possible cooperation in a tripartite format.

The deputy minister also visited the exhibition stands.