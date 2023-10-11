Armenia ready for opening of regional communications on the basis of sovereignty, equality and reciprocity

The Republic of Armenia is ready to and interested in opening the regional communications, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

“Are we ready to open our roads to Azerbaijan and Turkey? Yes, we are ready, and as it has been recorded, this should happen on the basis of Armenia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction, on the basis of the principle of equality and reciprocity,” PMPashinyan said.

“This means that no third power should have control over any territory of the Republic of Armenia. When crossing the borders of the Republic of Armenia, the border guard services and customs services of the Republic of Armenia must act based on the jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia and accepted principles,” he further elaborated.