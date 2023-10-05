Greek PM expresses willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Granada.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the cooperation between Armenia and Greece, as well as the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region. In particular, the Prime Minister referred to the situation resulting from the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots as a result of the ethnic cleansing policy implemented by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister of Greece expressed willingness to provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need for the international community to take necessary steps to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Nikol Pashinyan also discussed the problems of the forcibly displaced Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps being taken to solve them with the Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob, the head of the Luxembourg government Xavier Bettel, the Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar and the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas also on other issues of mutual interest.