UN mission in Nagorno Karabakh did its best to legitimize ethnic cleansing – Edmon Marukyan

The so called UN mission in Nagorno Karabakh did their best to legitimize the ethnic cleansing, arbitrary detentions, destructions of the civilian infrastructure and other crimes committed by Azerbaijan, Ambassador-at-LargebEdmon Marukyan waid in a post on X.

“These guys are discrediting the UN as an institution. I look forward to the UN investigation on the activities of these “representatives”,” he added.