With the presence of Mehdi Sobhani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia, the first shipment of humanitarian aid from Iran for the displaced people of Karabakh arrived in Armenia’s Syunik province, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia informs.

The shipment contains more than 50 tons of basic necessities for the displaced persons, including tents, blankets, food, heaters, hygiene kits and other items.