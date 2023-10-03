France ready to sign agreement on delivery of military equipment to Armenia – FM

Paris has agreed to sign contracts on delivery of military equipment to Armenia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on a visit to Yerevan today.

“France has given its agreement to the conclusion of future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defense,” she told reporters after talks with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

France’s top diplomat declined to provide any details.

“I can’t give many details. If I have to go a little further, know that there are things that were already agreed between Armenia and France and that are in progress,” Colonna said.

“There is a second category of things that we can do with Armenia,” she added, noting that both countries did not seek an escalation in the region.