Czech Republic to provide over €200,000 for Armenians displaced from Nagorno Karabakh

Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Czech Republic will provide Armenia with an extraordinary humanitarian contribution of 5 million CZK (over €200,000), Czech Ambassador to Armenia Petr Piruncik informs.

The money will go straight to organizations that directly “on the ground” help forcibly displaced Armenian citizens.

Over 100 000 Armenians have fled Nagorno Karaabkh after a large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan.