Cyprus condemns Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing, considers ways to host displaced Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus has strongly condemned the military operation of Azerbaijan on September 19 and 20 in Nagorno-Karabakh and the flagrant violation of the Ceasefire Agreement of November 9, 2020.

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression, tens of thousands of Armenians have been displaced from their ancestral homes. Undoubtedly, these unilateral actions of Azerbaijan constitute acts of ethnic cleansing and therefore should receive a similar and decisive reaction from the international community,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“As a principle, we support respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity integrity of all states, and we call on Azerbaijan to refrain from any further hostilities against the territorial integrity of Armenia based on the Almaty Declaration (1991),” the Cyprus MFA said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said continuously raises the issue of military aggression of Azerbaijan both within the framework of the EU and other international fora.

The Ministry reiterates its call for a comprehensive, continuous and comprehensive dialogue on ensuring the rights and safety of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as for the achievement of lasting peace and stability in the wider area.

The Ministry stated that given the traditional historical and strong ties between Cyprus and Armenia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is in contact with colleagues in Armenia and noted that the Cypriot Government is ready to immediately provide humanitarian assistance to the deported Armenians of Karabakh who are leaving their ancestral homes in thousands.

“Among other things, we are considering ways to host a number of displaced Armenians in our country, in case such a need arises,” the Ministry concluded.