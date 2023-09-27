Spain to send humanitarian aid for the people of Nagorno Karabakh

Spain will send humanitarian assistance for Nagorno Karabakh via the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has said.

“Alarmed by the growing number of Armenians fleeing their homes in Nagorno Karabakh and the explosion that has caused hundreds dead. The rights and security of the population, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid, must be guaranteed,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that Spain will provide aid through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.