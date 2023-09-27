192 Azerbaijani troops killed, 511 wounded in latest assault against Nagorno Karabakh

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has confirmed the death of 192 soldiers in the recent military actions against Nagorno Karabakh, 511 were wounded.

According to the Ministry, 180 of the dead were servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, 12 – of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

The Ministry of Health also reported that 511 military personnel were injured. According to the ministry, one civilian was also killed and one civilian was injured during the hostilities.

“The identities of 11 people will be established after genetic studies conducted by forensic medical experts,” the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has published the list of the killed servicemen.