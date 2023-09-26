EU provides €5 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Nagorno Karabakh

The EU is boosting its humanitarian funding with €5 million in response to the increasing needs resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. The conflict escalation and subsequent ceasefire is expected to trigger a mass exodus of people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, with approximately 13 500 people having crossed the border already. At the same time, there is a major food shortage and lack of access to electricity and water within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

The €5 million humanitarian funding includes €500 000 of emergency support of emergency support announced last week and €4.5 million new funding, which will:

This aid will be delivered by various EU humanitarian partners operating in Armenia to reach around 25 000 people. The priority is to provide cash assistance, shelter, food security and livelihoods assistance. assist vulnerable people inside Nagorno-Karabakh. This aid will be channeled through the International Committee of Red Cross and aims to support around 60 000 people with food, healthcare, shelter and logistics.

The EU is also deploying a humanitarian expert to the region who will work hand in hand with humanitarian partners on the ground to ensure a rapid response to the crisis.