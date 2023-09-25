US reiterates support to the territorial integrity of Armenia – Senator Gerry Peters

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Senator Gerry Peters.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the visit of Mr. Peters to Armenia in a difficult situation for the Armenian people and emphasized the importance of US support in overcoming the existing problems.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the existing close cooperation with the US, including strengthening of democracy in our country, effective implementation of reforms and other directions.

Senator Peters expressed concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to deliver food, medicine and other essential supplies. He shared his impressions from his visits to Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces, reaffirmed the support of the United States for the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Reference was made to the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, issues related to the security and rights protection agenda of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.