As of Monday morning, 2906 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia.

2,100 of them have already been registered, the needs assessment for 794 is in process.

Out of 2,100 registered, about 1,000 people went to their preferred laces of residence, and the government provided the other 1,100 with accommodation.

The flow of forcibly displaced persons continued throughout the night.