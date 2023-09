Armenian, Azerbaijani, EU officials to prepare leaders’ meeting in Granada scheduled for October 5

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

On September 26, the Security Council Secretary is scheduled to meet with advisers to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, EU Council President Charles Michel and Assistant to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev to prepare the leaders’ meeting scheduled for October 5 in Granada.