Senator Gary Peters leads Congressional delegation to Armenia

U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) visits Armenia on September 22-25, the U.S. Embassy in ARmenia informs.

Senator Peters will meet with Prime Minister Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and other stakeholders to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations and the impact of Azerbaijan’s recent military actions on the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. Senator Peters will also travel to Syunik to meet with local officials and discuss the security and humanitarian challenges.