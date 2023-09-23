SocietyTop

Artsakh denies reports claiming that Azerbaijani forces have entered Stepanakert

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 23, 2023, 13:42
Less than a minute

Artsakh’s InfoCenter has denied the reports claiming the Azerbaijani troops have entered Stepanakert.

“After the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side on September 21 in Stepanakert suburbs, Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the suburbs of the city, including Krkzhan district, to avoid further escalation of the situation.

Artsakh’s former Minister of State Artak Beglaryan earlier shared footage showing the armored vehicle of Russian peacekeepers passing by in Krkzhan neighborhood, saying Azerbaijani forces had closely approached the suburb of Stepanakert.


Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 23, 2023, 13:42
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button