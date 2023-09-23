Artsakh denies reports claiming that Azerbaijani forces have entered Stepanakert

Artsakh’s InfoCenter has denied the reports claiming the Azerbaijani troops have entered Stepanakert.

“After the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side on September 21 in Stepanakert suburbs, Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the suburbs of the city, including Krkzhan district, to avoid further escalation of the situation.

Artsakh’s former Minister of State Artak Beglaryan earlier shared footage showing the armored vehicle of Russian peacekeepers passing by in Krkzhan neighborhood, saying Azerbaijani forces had closely approached the suburb of Stepanakert.



