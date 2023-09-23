Armenian, French FMs discuss situation created in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In follow-up to discussions and the urgent session of the UN Security Council on September 21, the situation created by Azerbaijan’s aggression against the people of Nagorno Karabakh was discussed.

Reference was made to the general security situation created in the South Caucasus, as well as to the issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations, the RA-EU partnership agenda.