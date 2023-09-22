The rights of Armenians must be respected: Raisi says Iran’s armed forces will prevent any change in borders in the region

The powerful armed forces of Iran are present in the region to prevent any changes in the geopolitics of the region and changes in the borders, and they have succeeded in this task, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at the military parade on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, according to the President’s website.

“Regarding the developments in the region, we emphasize that respect for the rights of Armenians and the status of Armenians are a necessity, the security and rights of Armenians in the region must be maintained and the internationally recognized borders must be fully preserved,” Raisi stated.