PM Pashinyan, EU’s Toivo Klaar discuss military-political situation around Nagorno-Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos also participated in the meeting.

The military-political situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps to overcome it were discussed.

The sides emphasized the need for guarantees for the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reference was also made to the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

Thoughts were exchanged on the current cooperation between Armenia and the European Union.