Armenian Church postpones Consecration of the Chrism over the situation in Artsakh

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has decided to postpone the Consecration of the Chrism scheduled for October 1 given the difficult situation created around Artsakh.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council chaired by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

It was also decided to declare October 1 as a day of nationwide prayer for Artsakh, on the occasion of which a special Mass will be performed in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin and in all churches of Armenia and the Diaspora.