Vehicle of Russian peacekeepers comes under fire in Nagorno Karabakh, personnel killed

The vehicle with Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh came under fire, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“On September 20, while returning from an observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area of ​​the village of Dzhanyatag [Chankatagh], a car with Russian military personnel came under fire. As a result of the shelling, the Russian military personnel in the car were killed,” the Ministry said.

Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of investigative authorities are working on the ground to clarify all the circumstances.