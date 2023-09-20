If Biden and Putin agree to cooperate, genocide in Nagorno Karabakh can stop in one day – Luis Moreno Ocampo

Since December ’22, starvation has been the silent weapon in committing genocide against 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo said in a statement.

“Today a new genocidal method was added: bombing. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is taking advantage of the distraction created by the war in Ukraine to use genocide to force his victims to accept the end of Nagorno-Karabakh’s autonomy,” Mr. Ocampo said.

“The international community has so far tolerated Aliyev’s genocidal actions. It is the time to wake up. European countries like France can help President Biden and President Putin work together to stop the 2023 Armenian genocide,” he added.

“President Biden committed at the UN General Assembly to promote cooperation to end the pain of war. The Russian peacekeepers are the only military forces already deployed that can protect the Armenians, and thus help Biden deliver on his promise,” Luis Moreno Ocampo noed.

“If President Biden and President Putin agree to cooperate in this arena, the genocide can stop in one day. Genocide against Armenians should not be the collateral damage of the Ukrainian war,” he concluded.