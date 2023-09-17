Home | All news | Politics | Yerevan City Council elections: Voter turnout stands at 28.46 percent PoliticsTop Yerevan City Council elections: Voter turnout stands at 28.46 percent Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 17, 2023, 21:40 Less than a minute Yerevan Council elections are taking place at 475 polling stations of Yerevan on September 17, Yerevan, Armenia A total of 234,553 people or 28.46 percent of eligible voters participated in the election of the Yerevan City Council, the Central Electoral Commission informs. Below are the results by administrative district. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 17, 2023, 21:40 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print