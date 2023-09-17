Less than a minute

Voters in Yerevan heading to polls to elect City Council

Voters in Yerevan are heading to polls to elect the City Council.

All 475 polling stations are open from 08:00.

14 political forces – 13 parties and one alliance of parties – are running in the election.

Public Voice Party,

Civil Contract Party,

Fair Armenia Party,

Victory Party

Strength of the Homeland Party,

European Party of Armenia

National Progress Party,

For Social Justice Party,

Republic Party,

United Armenia Party,

Bright Armenia Party,

Democratic Consolidation Party,

Country of Living Party,

Alliance of Mother Armenia, Yerkir Tsirani and Intellectual Armenia Parties



The entire process of voting and vote count will be livestreamef from all 475 polling stations.

A total of 824,250 people in Yerevan ate eligible to vote.