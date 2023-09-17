Voters in Yerevan heading to polls to elect City Council

Voters in Yerevan are heading to polls to elect the City Council.
All 475 polling stations are open from 08:00.
14 political forces – 13 parties and one alliance of parties – are running in the election.
- Public Voice Party,
- Civil Contract Party,
- Fair Armenia Party,
- Victory Party
- Strength of the Homeland Party,
- European Party of Armenia
- National Progress Party,
- For Social Justice Party,
- Republic Party,
- United Armenia Party,
- Bright Armenia Party,
- Democratic Consolidation Party,
- Country of Living Party,
- Alliance of Mother Armenia, Yerkir Tsirani and Intellectual Armenia Parties
The entire process of voting and vote count will be livestreamef from all 475 polling stations.
A total of 824,250 people in Yerevan ate eligible to vote.