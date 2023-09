On September 17, at around 00:30, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Shushi region using small arms, Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported from the Armenian as a result of ceasefire violation.

At the same time The Defense ministry refutes the reports of teh Azerbaijani side claiming that units of the Defense Army carried out fortification works in the direction of Askeran and Karvachar.